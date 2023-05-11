United Maritime Announces Agreement to Acquire a Modern Panamax Vessel through a Bareboat-in Charter and Delivery of Two Kamsarmax Vessels with Immediate Period Employment

United Maritime Corporation, announced that it has entered into a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement for a Japanese-built modern Panamax dry bulk vessel with an unaffiliated third party in Japan. The bareboat charter agreement will commence in the third quarter of 2023 and includes a purchase option for United.

The Company has also taken delivery of two previously announced Kamsarmax vessel acquisitions and has secured time charter (“T/C”) contracts for both ships that commenced upon the respective deliveries.

The recent Kamsarmax acquisitions and the down payment paid on signing of the Panamax bareboat charter agreement were funded through a combination of United’s cash reserves and proceeds from a sale and leaseback facility, as detailed below, with no equity offering or dilution of its shareholders to fund these transactions.

Bareboat Charter Agreement with a Purchase Option

The Company entered into a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement with an unaffiliated third party in Japan for a 2015-built eco Japanese Panamax dry-bulk vessel of 78,020 dwt. Pursuant to the terms of the bareboat charter, United has advanced a down payment of $3.5 million on signing and will further pay $3.5 million on delivery of the vessel to the Company, which is estimated to take place between July and October 2023, and a daily bareboat rate of $8,000 over the period of the bareboat charter. At the end of the 12-month bareboat period, United has an option to purchase the Vessel for $17.1 million.

Vessel Deliveries & Time Charters

The first vessel was built in 2009 at Universal Shipbuilding in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of 81,508 dwt and was renamed M/V Cretansea.

M/V Cretansea has been fixed on a T/C for a period of about twelve (12) to about fourteen (14) months with a multinational commodity trading company. The daily hire is index-linked, at a premium over the Baltic Panamax Index (“BPI”). United has the option to convert the daily hire to fixed for a period of minimum one (1) to maximum six (6) months based on the prevailing Panamax Freight Futures Agreements (“FFA”) curve.

The second vessel was built in 2010 at Tsuneishi Zhoushan Shipbuilding, has a cargo-carrying capacity of 82,217 dwt and was renamed M/V Oasea.

M/V Oasea has been fixed on a time charter (“T/C”) for a period of minimum eleven (11) to about fourteen (14) months with a major European operator. The daily rate is index-linked, based on the BPI and includes a one-time ballast bonus. United has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a period of minimum two (2) to maximum eleven (11) months based on the prevailing Panamax FFA curve.

Vessel Financing

The combined acquisition price of the two Kamsarmaxes of $39.2 million has been funded through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from a new $24.5 million sale and leaseback facility provided by a European lessor. The vessels were sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for a five-year period. The monthly bareboat payments for both vessels amount to $195,000, while the Company has the obligation to repurchase the vessels at the end of the bareboat period for a combined price of $12.8 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Following the recent, highly profitable sale of three of our tankers, we have re-grown our fleet by acquiring high-quality dry bulk carriers at attractive values. This re-growth of our fleet has been achieved without diluting our shareholders in funding these acquisitions.

“The new bareboat-in agreement for another modern Panamax vessel strengthens our presence in the sector further, without substantial capital outlay on its delivery, and provides a purchase option at the end of the bareboat period. Moreover, the delivery of two Kamsarmaxes and the prompt commencement of their charters is expected to generate approximately $8 million in gross revenues by the end of the year1.

“Based on our successful investment strategy and our balanced commercial approach, encompassing advantageous time charters at a combination of fixed and index-linked rates, we believe that United is optimally positioned to generate strong returns for its shareholders.”

