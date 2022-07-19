United Maritime Announces Pricing of $26.0 Million Public Offering

United Maritime Corporation, an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services, announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 units at a price of $3.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $26.0 million.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $3.25 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about July 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-266099) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 18, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: United Maritime Corporation