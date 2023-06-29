United Maritime Announces Sale of its Remaining Tanker for a Substantial Profit and Acquisition of a Panamax Vessel

United Maritime Corporation, announced that it has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of its remaining LR2 tanker vessel, the 2008-built M/T Epanastasea. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its new owner by mid-August 2023. The vessel’s gross sale price is $37.5 million, and the transaction is subject to customary closing procedures.

In addition, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2011 in Japan, with a cargo carrying capacity of 76,361 dwt and will be renamed M/V Exelixsea. The aggregate purchase price is $17.8 million and is expected to be funded with cash on hand, including the proceeds from the sale of the M/T Epanastasea. The Company is in advanced discussions with the lender of the M/T Epanastasea to roll over the $15.0 million loan secured by the M/T Epanastasea to the M/V Exelixsea under substantially the same terms. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company between August and October 2023.

The profit from the sale of the M/T Epanastasea is expected to be approximately $14.2 million and will be realized in the third quarter of 2023. The return on equity from the sale of the M/T Epanastasea is expected to be approximately 400% in the 10 months since the vessel’s delivery to the Company. In addition, the net cash surplus from the sale of the M/T Epanastasea and the acquisition of the M/V Exelixsea is expected to be approximately $18 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The announced sale and acquisition transactions are a testament of our ability to generate significant profits for our shareholders. Since our initial public offering approximately one year ago, we have managed to execute a series of profitable transactions, reaching almost one million DWT, without diluting our shareholders. In addition, we have distributed $1.15 per share in cash dividends, which represents approximately 45% cash yield on our recent share price.

“We remain committed to growing United through accretive and well-timed acquisitions aiming to enhance shareholder value.”

Source: United Maritime Corp.