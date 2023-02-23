United Maritime Expects Significant Recovery of the Dry Bulk Market During 2023

United Maritime Corporation, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and the period from commencement of its operation on July 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company generated net revenues of $14.9 million, while EBITDA for the quarter was $38.9 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter were $36.5 million and $39.8 million respectively. The daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”3) of the fleet for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $32,161.

For the period from commencement of its operation to December 31, 2022, the Company generated net revenues of $22.8 million, while EBITDA for the period was $41.8 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the period were $37.5 million and $40.9 million respectively, and the daily TCE of the fleet for the period was $28,752, while the average daily OPEX was $7,265.

Cash, cash-equivalents and restricted cash, as of December 31, 2022, stood at $69.9 million. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the fourth quarter was $64.6 million. Long-term debt net of deferred charges stood at $42.6 million, including a cash-collateralized $15.2 million loan tranche which will be collateralized by the two Capesize bulkers in the first quarter of 2023, while the book value of our fleet, including advances paid for the acquisition of the two Capesize bulkers, stood at $50.2 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to report a very profitable first operating period. We generated a net income of $37.5 million in just six months since the Company’s commencement of operations, which represents an amount significantly higher than our current market cap. This was achieved mainly as a result of the optimally timed vessel acquisitions and sales. For the three vessels that we sold, our return on equity exceeded 350% in less than six months.

“Consistent with our commitment to reward our shareholders, we paid a special dividend of $1 per share and completed $6 million in buybacks of common shares, totaling an amount of approximately $13.4 million, or approximately 52% of our current market cap. In addition, we redeemed the $10.0 million convertible preferred shares issued to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy”) as part of our initial spin-off transaction. All the above add up to approximately $23.4 million in shareholder reward initiatives, a figure which is not far from our current market cap. Finally, our board of directors has decided to initiate a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, that will be payable in April.

“As regards our financial performance during the quarter, we generated net revenue of $14.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter was $42.3 million and $39.9 million respectively, including a gain of $36.1 million on the sale of vessels. The daily TCE of the fleet for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $32,161 reflecting the solid earnings of the tankers in the subject period, while our only Capesize vessel was earning a fixed daily rate of approximately $28,000 until the end of November 2022. As of the balance sheet date, we had approximately $70.0 million of cash4 and $42.6 million of debt outstanding. Both figures include a cash-collateralized $15.2 million loan, previously secured by the LR2 tanker that was sold. Book value of our vessels stood at approximately $50.2 million, capturing also approximately $12.7 million in advances for the acquisition of the two Capesize vessels. Stockholders’ equity stood at $64.6 million, compared to a market capitalization of $25.5 million as of February 17, 2023.

“As regards United’s next steps, we believe that the most compelling opportunities are currently in the dry bulk space, and we position the Company in order to benefit from the anticipated recovery, into a diversified range of vessel sizes. The recent weakness in the dry bulk market has been driven mainly by temporary factors, while the long-term supply and demand fundamentals remain fully intact and are stronger than what is implied by current vessel market values and spot rates. As the economic reality in China gradually improves towards the second half of 2023, we expect to see a tightening market for Capesize and Panamax vessels in the coming months.

“We have recently agreed to acquire five dry bulk vessels for a total consideration of approximately $98 million5, consisting of two Capesize vessels and two Kamsarmax vessels along with an 18-month bareboat charter agreement with a purchase option for one Panamax vessel built in Japan in 2013. Through these agreements, our fleet will increase to seven vessels and our cargo carrying capacity will be restored to 877.3 thousand tons, funded without diluting our shareholders.

“We strongly believe that the dry bulk market will improve substantially within 2023 and our solid balance sheet will allow us to take advantage of opportunities arising in the market. We intend to follow through on our successful investment strategy, produce strong returns and continue rewarding our shareholders.”

Source: United Maritime