United Offshore Support GmbH goes live with BASSnet Fleet Management Systems for 12 vessels

United Offshore Support GmbH (‘UOS’), the leading German offshore service provider and offshore support vessel management specialist, has successfully gone live with the BASSnet suite of maritime software solutions to manage their vessels’ end-to-end processes.

“We recently restructured and established new processes for our business and the fleet, which drove the need for a fully integrated system that meets our strategic needs. BASSnet was the best choice for us,” says Volker Tebben, CFO of UOS. “BASSnet provides us with a platform to enhance our management of risk and end-to-end business and operational process flows. Informed business decisions can be made through the transparency of transactional data and importantly the analysis and reporting of this data. It was also important that BASSnet could integrate seamlessly with our accounting system. The BASSnet SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) option gives us a cost effective and flexible solution and assures us of infrastructure support and maintenance by BASS experts.”

UOS chose BASSnet Fleet Management Systems after a thorough vetting process involving multiple vendors. The rich features and integrated nature of the BASSnet suite were significant deciding factors. BASSnet offers tightly inter-connected modules covering all major maritime areas including vessel Maintenance, Materials management, Procurement, Operations, Safety & Quality, Document Management, Projects (Dry Docking), Environmental Management, Risk Management & Reviews and Improvements. BASS has also developed extensive mobile apps for on-the-go access.

“BASSnet is a complete, end-to-end ERP solution for maritime fleet management,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “With industry competence built over many years of experience, BASS recognises the growing need for multi-platform access. This is why we’ve developed new apps for a range of maritime areas including crew self-service, inventory management, and to conduct audits and inspections on site. We are also open to integrations and APIs, and are investing in future products and technologies that will bring even more value. In addition, our single centralised database is a rich source of data for fleet-wide analytics and reporting. This brings significant benefits to ship managers and owners.”

He adds, “Holistic understanding of ship data is the backbone of good business decisions. BASSnet enables ship owners and managers to easily view the entire fleet’s business processes, identify gaps and weaknesses, and streamline their maritime operations with ease.”

By choosing BASSnet, United Offshore Support has expressed their confidence in BASS Software as a leading provider of effective maritime software solutions that meet business needs. The experience and expertise brought by BASS’s strong team of maritime professionals was significant in clinching the deal and bringing the project to a successful close.

Both companies worked closely together to achieve project success, with strong two-way communication, a structured implementation approach and 24/7 support from BASS’s top-notch support and services team. UOS can now reap the benefits of BASSnet SaaS to effectively streamline their maritime operations.

Source: BASS Software Ltd