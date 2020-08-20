United States Maritime Administration (Marad) – Advisory Concerning Waters Off Libya

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has recently posted an Advisory stating that the ongoing conflict in Libya continues to pose a potential risk to US-flagged commercial vessels transiting in the vicinity of coastal Libya.

Threats may come from a variety of different sources including, but not limited to, missiles, rockets, artillery, mines, small arms, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. These threats pose a direct risk to all commercial vessels operating in the area.

Accordingly, vessels operating in this area are advised to review security measures, ensure AIS is transmitting at all times (except when transmitting creates a threat to the safety or security of the ship or where a security incident is imminent, consistent with provisions of SOLAS and US law), and monitor VHF Channel 16. Vessels at anchor, operating in restricted maneuvering environments, or proceeding at slow speeds should be especially vigilant.

US-flagged commercial vessels transiting the conflict area should conduct a risk assessment and incorporate appropriate protective measures into their vessel security plans. Further details can be found at:

U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Source: The American Club