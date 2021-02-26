United Wind takes ABB advisory software fleetwide to boost safety and efficiency of operations

United Wind Logistics’ module deck carrier VestVind will rely on ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS to support real-time decision making as it transports large windfarm components such as turbines, foundations and blades to offshore installation sites

By minimizing unwanted vessel motions and accelerations, ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS software will help protect high-value payloads in transit, at the same time boosting vessel efficiency by optimizing the route based on vessel motions resulting from weather and wave conditions. This will allow the module deck carrier to increase its operational window, during which it will be able to perform tasks safely and efficiently even during weather-sensitive operations.

Installation of ABB’s market-leading solution on board the 130-meter, 10,238-DWTVestVind follows successful application on board United Wind’s module deck carriers BoldWind and BraveWind, both delivered in 2020.

Heavy lift operators like United Wind Logistics are increasingly turning to OCTOPUS for enhanced voyage planning and execution, with ABB estimating that the easy-to-install or retrofit platform supports 90 percent of the semi-submersible heavy lift ships in operation worldwide.

ABB is pround that customers in the offshore wind farm segment are showing as much trust in OCTOPUS software as it has in other parts of the heavy lift vessel market,” said Antto Shemeikka, Vice President Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “The growing demand for the offshore wind power calls for larger wind turbines, and the installation of these, in turn, requires larger, more sophisticated vessels. Insights into the motions of these vessels becomes more significant from the safety point of view and of greater value to charterers needing to evaluate movements of special loads.”

“The benefits of ABB’s marine advisory system continue to prove compelling,” said Christoph Puschmann, Managing Director, United Wind Logistics. “As demand for larger wind farm components grows and we are tasked with transporting heavier and ever-more expensive cargoes, the importance of motion monitoring and forecasting only increases. We look forward to reaping the same safety and efficiency benefits onboard VestVind as we have secured for our newbuildings BoldWind and BraveWind.”

ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Portal implementation is also as part of the scope, making the benefits of OCTOPUS on board available to stakeholders ashore. The Fleet Portal allows vessel and cargo owners to view the status and location of assets online and gives access to reports sent from ship to server to ensure peace of mind during high-stakes operations.

The number of offshore wind installations worldwide continues to grow, and, according to the International Energy Agency, the global offshore wind capacity may increase 15-fold and attract around $1 trillion of cumulative investment by 2040, driven by decreasing costs, government policies and technological progress, such as larger turbines and floating foundations.

With rising demand for wind power worldwide, there is an increased need for vessels servicing this growing segment. ABB has a long history of supporting wind turbine installation vessels, service operation vessels and cable laying vessels with a wide portfolio of electric, digital and connected solutions.

Source: ABB