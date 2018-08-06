Uniwise Offshore Selects Thaicom Nava for Entire Fleet

Uniwise Offshore Limited, one of Asia’s leading offshore support vessel (OSV) operators, has chosen Nava™, Thaicom’s new high-speed broadband service for maritime markets, to enhance the company’s operations on their entire fleet of more than 30 vessels. Uniwise Offshore will use Nava enabled high-speed connectivity and solutions to focus on operational improvements, including optimized electronic document handling, as well as ship-to-ship and shipto-shore communications for safer and more cost-effective operations.

The company will also be able to improve its on-board communication services including crew welfare and fleet management. The service is powered by Nava FTTS™ (Fibre-to-the-Ship) which is able to support very high data rates, providing constantly high bandwidth for operational efficiency with wide area satellite coverage across Asia Pacific. Nava FTTS incorporates an L-band backup solution. “The Thaicom Nava high-speed broadband connectivity solution will enable Uniwise to boost operations and improve crew welfare across our entire fleet of more than 30 ships. This will allow us to operate more efficiently and offer our crew a workplace which is always connected to highspeed internet”, said Jon-Axel Hauglum, Senior General Manager, Operations, Uniwise Offshore.

“Thanks to the flexibility and scalability of the Nava broadband service, our operation can remain future-proof and competitive in the future.” Taksin Upalagama, Director Mobility Platform of Thaicom, said: “Nava allows operators like Uniwise Offshore to use data dependent applications while at the same time implement stricter cost control with guaranteed availability of service. Nava enables a broadband experience previously unavailable to the maritime industry due to its end-to-end service value proposition and high bit rate capability for even the most demanding applications, offering secure, resilient networks, and 7/24 customer support.”

Nava is Thaicom’s new maritime broadband service platform for ship and offshore operators in Asia. With the launch of the service earlier this year, Thaicom is expanding its broadband service platform to support the maritime industry’s digital transformation. The Nava service enhances vessel efficiency, crew welfare and safety, and facilitates ‘smart ship’ applications by delivering very high levels of reliable high-speed broadband connectivity.

Source: Thaicom