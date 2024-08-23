Unleashing Precision: Advanced Navigation Fuels Orient Express In the High-Stakes America’s Cup

Advanced Navigation, a global leader in robotics and navigation technology, has been selected by the Orient Express Racing Team as its navigation provider for the prestigious 37th America’s Cup.

Set to take place from August 22nd in Barcelona, Spain, the America’s Cup will gather sailing teams from New Zealand, France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy and USA in an adrenaline-fueled, first-to-seven-wins race series. Orient Express, led by Stephan Kandler and Bruno Dubois, co-partners of K-Challenge, will represent France.

Advanced Navigation’s rugged inertial navigation systems (INS), Spatial FOG Dual and Certus – will support the team’s AC40 and AC75 yachts with precision navigation, as they sail across open waters at speeds up to 55 knots (102 km/h), battling Barcelona winds averaging 12 knots (22 km/h).

Formula One of the Seas with High Stakes

The America’s Cup, often described as the “Formula One of the Seas,” is renowned for its elite competition, cutting-edge technology, high stakes, and team endurance.

Orient Express Racing Team’s Head of Electronics & Mechatronics, David Gautier shares, “To dominate in the America’s Cup, our AC75 needs a navigation system that can handle the unpredictable and chaotic conditions of open water —where wind, currents, and weather can shift unexpectedly. Advanced Navigation will be critical in helping the crew during its training to make lightning-quick manoeuvres on course direction and sail adjustments, giving us a competitive edge in preparation for races.

Their solutions provide us with the technological edge we need to improve. With precise measurements of orientation, speed, and acceleration, our team can make split-second decisions in real time, ensuring we stay on the fastest path to success.”

Source: Advanced Navigation