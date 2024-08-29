Unleashing ZEUS: The Zero-Emission Power Station with Advanced CO2-Management Technology

Aker Solutions, in collaboration with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., MISC Bhd and Clean Energy System Inc, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during ONS Conference 2024 in Stavanger, Norway on 27 August 2024.

This MOU marks the commencement of a pilot project featuring the Zero Emission Power Station (ZEUS), a pioneering energy solution that utilises advanced oxyfuel combustion with immediate CO2 capture and storage.

“We’re excited to bring ZEUS to life alongside our partners. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to solve energy challenges using innovative technology”, said Jo Krabbe, executive vice president of Power Solutions at Aker Solutions.

An energy challenger with novel CO2 capturing and injection The ZEUS technology employs advanced oxyfuel combustion to convert high CO2 natural gas into dispatchable power while capturing 100% of the CO2 emissions. The CO2 is immediately injected into a reservoir for permanent storage or can be used to increase production of both oil and gas before being permanently stored.

The advantage of ZEUS technology innovation is the ability to handle the combustion at elevated pressures, enabling more compact and simplified process equipment. This could lead to significant cost savings while enhancing CO2 management capabilities. In short, ZEUS aims to deliver zero- emission, affordable and reliable power and it is positioned to be a significant bridge technology in the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape.

In addition, another unique characteristic of oxyfuel combustion is that it can burn untreated gas straight from the well, including gas with up to 90% CO2. This opens the door for utilising gas reserves that would otherwise be considered uneconomic to develop. As world demand for power grows, ZEUS has the potential to be an important bridge technology in the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape.

Industry leaders join forces to propel ZEUS technology

The MOU signatories are dedicated to ensuring the ZEUS pilot project gets off to a successful start. Once fully demonstrated, the parties intend to scale ZEUS to address rising energy demands and to support the transition to a more renewable energy mix. MISC is dedicated to ensuring this technology will be adapted for maritime use and available on dedicated floating units. The technology development will be done in collaboration with key suppliers.

The ZEUS pilot project represents an exciting step toward sustainable and affordable energy production, and Aker Solutions, along with its partners, is eager to see its impact on the industry.

Source: MISC Berhad