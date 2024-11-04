Unsure about CII compliance? Here’s how energy saving technologies can help

Energy saving technologies can lower your fuel bill and reduce vessel emissions. But which ones are best for CII compliance?

The International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations have set ambitious targets for reducing carbon intensity in the shipping industry: a 40% reduction by 2030 and a staggering 70% reduction by 2050.

What does CII compliance mean for your fleet?

CII measures how efficiently vessels above 5,000 GWT transport goods or passengers. It is expressed in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile. Vessels must collect and report their fuel consumption and distance travelled to calculate their CII score. Based on this data, ships receive a yearly CII rating from A to E, with A indicating the best emissions performance.

CII requirements are becoming stricter over time, so vessels will need to continuously improve their carbon efficiency to maintain or improve their rating. Vessels rated D for three consecutive years or E in a single year must develop and implement a plan to improve their performance.

This can be a real challenge for merchant vessel operators, with an estimated 45% of the current global fleet at risk of non-compliance. It is also likely that ships with better CII ratings will become more attractive to charterers, potentially allowing you to command higher rates.

How can I comply with CII and stay competitive?

There are various strategies you can implement to reduce emissions and ensure compliance:

• Slow steaming – lower speeds mean lower emissions, but sailing more slowly can make your vessels unattractive to charterers.

• Route optimisation – sailing the most direct route is an excellent way to minimise fuel use.

• Regular hull and propeller cleaning – friction between the hull and the water eats up at least 70% of the energy needed to move your vessel through the water. A clean hull and propeller mean less fuel is needed.

• Engine upgrades or retrofits – for example switching to a hybrid system.

• Switching to lower-carbon or alternative fuels – a brilliant long-term solution, but can be expensive in the short term.

• Energy saving technologies (ESTs) – an easy win for many vessels, giving several more years of profitable operations from a relatively modest initial investment.

How energy saving technologies can help

ESTs can help you reduce emissions by making small improvements in efficiency that add up to much bigger fuel savings. In fact, with the right combination you can reduce emissions by as much as 30%. You can choose one or two ESTs for small but noticeable savings – or mix and match a wider selection of solutions for some astounding results.

Which energy saving technologies will help me comply with CII?

Running your vessel more efficiently will ensure you stay compliant and that your ship stays operational for as long as possible. A more efficient vessel will also save you money. The right ESTs will depend on your vessel and operational profile, but here are some you might be choosing between:

• Air lubrication – this EST creates a carpet of microbubbles on your ship’s hull to reduce frictional resistance. As a bonus, air lubrication also means less hull cleaning.

• GATE RUDDER™ – an innovative energy saving and manoeuvring device formed of two foils on either side of the propeller that delivers beneficial hydrodynamic effects.

• Rotor sails – this clever solution harnesses the wind to provide additional propulsion.

• EnergoProfin – an energy saving propeller cap with a payback time of less than one year.

• EnergoFlow – an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates optimal inflow for the propeller.

• EnergoPac – an integrated propeller and rudder design that improves propulsion and manoeuvrability.

• EcoControl – a smart control system that combines optimal propeller pitch with optimal engine loading.

• New propeller design – leading to impressive efficiency gains for slow steaming vessels.

• High-performance nozzle – to improve your vessel’s bollard pull performance.

Are energy saving technologies proven to work?

All the currently available technologies have already been proven on numerous vessels. There is no question that they help cut emissions and enable CII compliance. The possible energy savings can best be understood using real-world examples. These cases are anonymised, but the savings are very real:

A 180,000 dwt Capesize bulker sails 73,000 nautical miles a year, consuming 11,000 tons of heavy fuel oil. Energy saving technologies could reduce the bulker’s CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions by:

• 5–9% with a combination of Wärtsilä EnergoProFin, EnergoFlow and an optimised propeller – potentially giving 3 years of CII compliance extension

• 7–10% with a combination of EnergoProFin, air lubrication and an optimised propeller – potentially giving 4 years of CII compliance extension, or

• 24–28% with a combination of a shaft generator, an optimised propeller and four rotor sails – potentially giving over 7 years of CII compliance extension.

A 158,000 dwt, 15,000 TEU NeoPanamax container ship sails 74,000 nautical miles and consumes 21,000 tons of HFO a year. ESTs could reduce the CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions by:

• 4–8% with a combination of an optimised propeller and air lubrication– potentially giving 4 years of CII compliance extension

• 5–7% with a combination of EnergoProFin, EnergoFlow and an optimised propeller – potentially giving 3 years of CII compliance extension, or

• 7–10% with a combination of EnergoPac, a shaft generator and air lubrication – potentially giving 4 years of CII compliance extension.

Read more about the astounding savings these technologies have delivered in our white paper: CII rating: 11 smart ways to boost it while staying competitive.

How to choose the right energy saving technologies

Regardless of your vessel type or operating profile, there is an EST that can help you improve performance. Here are some of the potential savings available:

• Air lubrication – 10% potential emission reduction

• GATE RUDDER™ – 20% potential emission reduction

• Rotor sails – 30% potential emission reduction

• EnergoProfin – 2–5% potential propulsion energy saving

• EnergoFlow – 2–7% potential propulsion energy saving

• EnergoPac – 2–9% potential emission reduction

• EcoControl – 1–3% potential fuel consumption reduction

• New propeller design – 15% potential emission reduction

• High-performance nozzle – 5% potential performance increase

Combining the right ESTs together can give your vessel many more years of CII compliance with relatively small investments. But how do you choose the right combination?

Wärtsilä Decarbonisation Services can help you determine what effect individual solutions and different combinations of solutions will have on your vessel’s emissions and CII rating. The three-step, data-led approach shines a light on which technologies are available and how to apply and integrate them – helping you to make the optimal decision for your vessel. Here’s how the process works:

Step 1: Analysis – Together we build a complete picture of the current state of play with your vessel or vessels by gathering and analysing data from a variety of sources, including vessel operational profiles, technical characteristics and official vessel fuel consumption reports. Data can also come from any Wärtsilä Data Collection Units installed onboard. Machine learning techniques are then used to process this data and predict how your vessel’s emission performance will degrade over time.

Step 2: Simulation – Once processed, the data can be used to build a digital model of the vessel, which is used to simulate the effects of different energy saving technologies, or different combinations of technologies and how they interact with each other. These can include everything from shaft generators to hull air lubrication systems, rotor sails and other third-party solutions.

Step 3: Advice – This means determining what measures are technically and economically feasible. This will depend on the vessel’s dry docking schedule, the cost of installation for each technology and the age of the vessel.

The service takes the guesswork and uncertainty out of choosing the right solutions, providing a clear plan of action based on solid data rather than static assumptions.

How to stay CII compliant

If you need to maintain or improve your CII rating while maintaining current market speeds, there is definitely an EST – or combination of ESTs – that can help. And compared with the CAPEX of building or buying a new vessel, the upfront investment is minimal. What all ESTs have in common is the ability to help you keep your vessel profitable and CII compliant for longer. Get in touch to understand which ESTs are right for you.

Source: Wärtsilä