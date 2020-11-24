UP Indices: Another growth week of stocks from LNG shipping sector

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping sector, gained nearly 4 points, or 6.1%, last week. US stocks represented by S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost 0.8%.

Last week was good especially for US listed stocks and units. The largest growth was achieved by GasLog Partners LP (GLOP +19.6%) and GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) with +17.6%. Around 10% added also Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), Flex LNG (FLNG) and Golar LNG Ltd.

Höegh LNG Holding (HLNG.OL) added 15% and Qatar Gas Transport Company (QGTS.QA) 7.7%. Even Korea Line Corporation (SM KLC) kept its huge profit from last week and lost only 1.2% accompanied by a high volume of traded shares. High traded volume has also Qatar Gas.

There was only one loss-making share – Awilco LNG ASA lost around 4%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

