UP Indices: Nervousness affected also the LNG shipping stocks

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping sector, lost nearly 5 points, or 7.8%, last week. This decline came on Wednesday and affected all markets. Some companies were able to reduce their losses.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) contributed the most to the declines, writing off nearly 18% resp. 15.3%. Average loss was around 8%. The only rising stock was Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd. (QGTS.QA) which added 1.5%. Next was Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A) with a loss of 0.2%.

US stocks represented by ETF SPY lost 5.6%. Both UP Index and ETF SPY are shown on the chart below.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com