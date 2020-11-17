UP Indices: Strong rise after US election and Asian free trade agreement

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping sector, gained nearly 6 points, or 8.5%, last week. US stocks represented by S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose for 2.16%.

The largest growth was achieved by a Korean shipping company Korea Line Corporation (SM KLC), that rose for a breathtaking 75%. The reason was an optimism after the US presidential election and, maybe mainly, signing the ASEAN-China free-trade agreement. The second gainer is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) with 21%, third is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) with 17%.

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) adds nearly 12%. This company will also be involved in MSCI Emerging Markets Large Cap Index.

The biggest and only lost suffered GasLog LNG Partners (GLOP), which unit lost over 30% after cutting distribution and worse economic outlook.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com