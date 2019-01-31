Up-to-Date Legal Know-How More Important Than Ever in Today’s Maritime Regulation Landscape

Current issues in Shipping Law, Legal Challenges of Emerging Technologies in Shipping, Green finance in shipping: the IMO 2020 tsunami, Regulatory and International Environment were some of the topics discussed in World Shipping Law Forum.

The forum took place at the Hotel NJV Athens Plaza, with Scientific Partner Sakkoulas Publications on Friday January 25th, 2019.

Mr. Antonis Papagiannidis, journalist and lawyer and Mr. Dimitris Exarchou, Partner at Holman Fenwick Willan LLP were the moderators of the forum.

Mr. Yiannis Triphylis, Executive Committee of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, referred to the important role of the legal advisors and how they must always be informed and up-to-date, in order to provide the best services possible. He, also, mentioned the cyber-security problems that will arise and how new fuels are changing the industry.

Mr. Eirinikos Platis, Managing Partner at Platis – Anastassiadis & Associates Law Partnership – EY Law, in his keynote speech referred to the Legal Challenges of Emerging Technologies in Shipping. Among others, he presented the blockchain applications in Shipping industry, the ease of contracting and the legal challenges which arise.

Subsequently, he made reference to Insurwave, analyzing the Marine Ecosystem and the key challenges to the Shipping Industry and Marine Insurance. Mr. Platis also underlined the need for staying updated on opportunities that new technologies generate and growing forces for new solutions to be applied to the benefit of all participants.

Mr. Haris Zografakis, Partner at Stephenson Hardwood LLP, talked about the importance of the geographical positions of the countries at trading. He very vividly argued that Greece’s geoposition is important only if the trade takes place in the region of Aegean. He also stated that we must have a reliable legal system to do business and contracts. Finally, he mentioned some challenges that must be faced at an international level, such as defaults, China’s rise and the role of Blockchain in the shipping industry.

In the second panel of the forum, the discussion focused on the Shipping Finance where Mr. Stuart McAlpine, Partner at Clyde & Co, referred to Chinese Ship Finance and Leasing.

In particular, he underlined the impact on Greece where “Greek shipping companies have signed many high value deals with Chinese leasing companies and Greece (and other prominent shipping hubs) are being actively targeted by Chinese leasing houses”.

Mr. McAlpine analysed what is the lease financing and the differences from traditional bank financing. Concluding to his presentation made reference to the opportunities and the disadvantages that could come up with lease financing.

Mr. George Chalos, Principal and founding member of Chalos & Co, P.C., made his presentation in the third panel of the forum and focused on U.S. Enforcement of Ship Source Pollution. Among others, he underlined the U.S. Coast Guard Investigations, the laws and regulations, the applicable criminal statutes and the “agreement” on security requirements.

Also, he mentioned the current and emerging issues in Maritime Law: IMO 2020 and concluded his presentation to Whistleblowers rewards and U.S. Government Enforcement Tactics.

Mr. Stephen Drury, Partner – Holman Fenwick Willan LLP, mentioned the end of commercial life and disposal process of ships. He referred to the journey of regulating the industry and the different perceptions that were followed on what exactly is considered waste. He strongly highlighted that EU shouldn’t have created a waste law of its own, but rather follow the movement created by the Hong Kong agreement, because this should be an international effort to form the industry. Lastly, he talked about the importance of legal advisors during that disposal process, in order for it to be commercially sensible, cost-efficient-timely, environmentally friendly and even less risky.

Mr. Menelaos Kouzoupis, Partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP, talked about how this age of uncertainty is changing the way we do business, by defining three main “knowledge groups”. First, there are the known knowns, such as the regulations and the current market rates, then the known unknowns, such as trade wars or the outcome of Brexit and lastly the unknown unknowns such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers or the advance of A.I. He referred to the political uncertainty of this period and how the “New World Order” is changing the variables of the game. Finally, he mentioned due diligence and contractual protection as important measures in order to prevent any bad outcomes.

Mrs. Electra Panayotopoulos, Partner at Holman Fenwick Willan LLP referred to the key issues on sanctions. She analysed the international trade sanctions and which sanctions regimes are applicable. Also, Mrs. Panayotopoulos underlined the issues which businesses face and how can the compliance be ensured.

Mr. Charalampos Kotios, Associate at Platis – Anastassiadis & Associates Law Partnership – EY Law, analyzed the compliance activities in respect to data protection legislation, with a specific approach to shipping companies.

Mr. Kotios presented the prominent industry challenges, such as the universal character of shipping companies, seafarers’ employment relationships and vessel data transfers, when it comes to the implementation of the GDPR, and pointed out the significance of a corporate-wide culture of data protection for effective compliance.

The forum held with the support of the following sponsors: EY, Holman Fenwick Willan LLP, Stephenson Harwood LLP, Chalos& Co. P.C International Law Firm, Clyde & Co.

Source: World Shipping Law Forum