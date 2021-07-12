Up to two thirds of high speed engine vessel operators have the potential to extend their oil drain intervals, ExxonMobil data reveals

ExxonMobil data reveals that many operators of high speed engine vessels are not managing their engine’s lubrication as efficiently as they could. Up to 75%1 change their engine oil in line with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) recommendations but according to Mobil Serv℠ Lubricant Analysis data the majority may not actually require an oil change at the time.

The insight from ExxonMobil’s next generation used oil analysis service reveals that up to two thirds of high speed engine vessel operators are missing out on a variety of potential benefits from oil drain optimisation, including reduced lubricant expenditure and minimised used oil disposal costs.

“Operators who are not optimising their oil drain intervals are forgoing a range of benefits,” said Yannis Chatzakis, Global Field Engineering Services, Director, ExxonMobil. “In order to help address this problem, we have developed the Mobil Serv℠ Oil Drain Optimization Program, a bespoke offer designed to meet the individual needs of vessel operators. It includes oil monitoring, which has the potential to improve engine reliability and a related reduction in avoidable maintenance.”

As part of the service, high speed engine vessel operators will receive support in identifying the right lubricant and its optimal drain interval, specifically customised to match their operational characteristics and business needs.

Sindo Ferry, the largest ferry operator in Singapore, recently explored oil drain optimisation with ExxonMobil. The aim was to reduce expenditure without compromising reliability. The programme far exceeded its original cost-cutting objective, delivering multiple benefits, including2:

· Oil drain intervals more than doubled

· Operating cost came down by 30% – 46% per engine

· An estimated savings of 59% of operating costs related to oil and filters

If you are interested in learning how to safely optimise your oil drain intervals, click here and find out more about ExxonMobil’s Mobil Serv Oil Drain Optimization Program.

Source: ExxonMobil