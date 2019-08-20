Updated Funds allocation status and Environmental improvement effect for Green Bonds as of August 2019 (20th and 21st series unsecured corporate bonds)

Actively Disclose Environmental Data

Demand for proactive disclosure of environmental data is increasing. Customers have raised their awareness of the importance of calculating and reducing the environmental impact such as CO2 emissions generated in transport activities because their efforts on reducing the environmental load on their supply chains contribute to improving their social evaluations and positions. At the same time investors recognize that businesses whose activities produce GHG emissions may be imperiling their corporate value more than ever due to various policies and regulations to address the environmental issues such as escalation of global warming, and growing concern among consumers.

Clean Shipping Index (CSI)

The Clean Shipping Index is an environmental assessment tool for ships and shipowners, used by a network of cargo owners and forwarders (customers) when buying sea transport. Ship owners present the environmental performance on emissions of CO2, sulfur oxides, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides and the use and handling of chemicals, waste and waste water. Vessels are then ranked from ‘low performance’ to ‘good performance’. With the information collected, the cargo owners and forwarders evaluate the ship owner in the procurement process. In line with MOL’s target to “Actively Disclose Environmental Data”, MOL started reporting in CSI in 2013.

Clean Cargo Working Group(CCWG)

The global nonprofit organization “Business for Social Responsibility (BSR),” which works with containership owners, container shipping customers, and non-vessel operating common carriers, has established the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) in 2003. CCWG measures, evaluates, and reports the Ship owner environmental performance including CO2, NOx, SOx and Environmental Management System. MOL has been participating since 2012.

CDP

CDP is a U.K.-based non-governmental organization that represents 827 institutional investors all over the world. It holds about $100 trillion in total. It sends specific questionnaires asking about strategies on climate change and on greenhouse gas emissions to companies. Answers and scores of the results are publicly announced around the world, and the scores are becoming a key indicator in measuring corporate value. MOL has responded to CDP’s inquiries every year, and was recognized for “B” in FY2018.

More Environmental Data

Source: MOL