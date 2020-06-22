Updated guidelines for the carriage of seed cake in containers

The club previously reported in a news item in January 2020 that CINS and the International Group of P&I Clubs had jointly published guidance on the carriage of seed cake in containers. Updated guidance has now been published that includes some minor changes by way of clarification of the previous text.

There is also an updated description of seed cake and advice about container selection, packing and stowage on board.

The updated version of the guidelines is now available on the CINS website and in the publication which can be found in the attachment box.

Source: The Standard Club