Updates To The Maritime Labour Rules

Malta has officially introduced the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, updating its regulatory framework to align with the latest changes in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC). These amendments aim to further protect seafarers’ rights, enhance working conditions, and strengthen compliance across the maritime sector.

Malta, as one of the world’s leading maritime hubs, continues to uphold its commitment to seafarer rights and international maritime labour laws. By implementing these updates, the country strengthens its reputation for maintaining high industry standards and ensuring that its registered fleet remains compliant with evolving global regulations.

Key Changes

Strength ened Protections for Seafarers

The revised rules place greater emphasis on seafarer welfare, ensuring fair treatment, improved onboard conditions, and enhanced labour rights. This includes updated provisions related to working hours, rest periods, accommodation standards, and access to essential services while at sea.

Enhanced Compliance and Enforcement Measures

Shipowners and operators must now adhere to stricter compliance requirements, ensuring that vessels registered under the Maltese flag fully comply with international labour and safety standards. The updated regulations introduce more rigorous inspection and enforcement procedures, making it essential for maritime businesses to stay updated and compliant.

Health, Safety, and Emergency Preparedness

A key focus of the amendment is improving occupational health and safety standards aboard vessels. The new rules introduce stricter measures to mitigate workplace hazards, address medical care provisions, and reinforce emergency preparedness protocols, ensuring the safety of crew members in all operational conditions.

These amendments mark a significant step toward improving working conditions for seafarers and reinforcing Malta’s leadership in maritime governance. Companies operating within the sector must take proactive steps to comply with these new regulations, ensuring a safe, fair, and legally compliant working environment for all maritime professionals.

Source: CSB Group