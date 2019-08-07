Updating Cambodia’s oil spill preparedness plan

Supporting countries to prepare for contingencies is an important part of IMO’s capacity building work. Cambodia is the latest country to benefit from IMO assistance to update its oil spill contingency plan, by identifying country-specific risks and existing gaps in order to be able to respond effectively to oil spill incidents. A national workshop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (6-9 August) has brought together 60 participants from 20 government entities and oil companies. Attendees received an overview of the international framework for oil spill preparedness and response and are working to develop an action plan to finalize and implement the national oil spill contingency plan.

The workshop was organized under the framework of the Global Initiative project for South East Asia (GI SEA), a joint project with the oil and gas industry (IPIECA). This supports implementation of IMO’s Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (the OPRC 90 Convention).

Source: IMO