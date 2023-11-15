Urals, CPC Blend oil loadings from Russia’s Black Sea ports suspended due to storm -sources

Oil loadings from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and from a terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are suspended due to a storm since Nov. 14, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russia’s oil loadings from its western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk have been lowered from previous estimates to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in November as refiners plan to increase runs this month after the end of maintenance season and as Russia eases a ban on fuel exports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)