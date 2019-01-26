Urals crude exports from Baltic ports to rise by 1 pct in Feb -preliminary schedule

Recent News

  

Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports in February have been set at 5.1 million tonnes compared with 5.6 million tonnes in January, the preliminary schedule released on Friday showed.

On a daily basis Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports are set to rise by 1 percent month on month, Reuters calculations show. The full February Urals and Siberian Light loading plan from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk has yet to be released, traders said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)

