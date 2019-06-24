Urals crude oil loadings from Baltic ports set at 2.1 mln t for July 1-10 – schedule

The preliminary loading plan for July 1-10 for Russian Urals crude oil showed 2.1 million tonnes was planned for loading from Baltic ports compared with 2.3 million tonnes in the same period of June, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.

Urals loadings from Ust-Luga were set at 0.5 million tonnes for July 1-10, while exports from Primorsk were at 1.6 million tonnes.

Urals exports from Ust-Luga were set to fall in the third quarter to 2.8 million tonnes.

Urals and Siberian Light crude oil exports from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk port were set at 0.84 million tonnes for July 1-10 compared with 0.83 million tonnes planned for the same period in June, the preliminary schedule showed.

