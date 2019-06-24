Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Port News / Urals crude oil loadings from Baltic ports set at 2.1 mln t for July 1-10 – schedule

Urals crude oil loadings from Baltic ports set at 2.1 mln t for July 1-10 – schedule

in Port News 24/06/2019

The preliminary loading plan for July 1-10 for Russian Urals crude oil showed 2.1 million tonnes was planned for loading from Baltic ports compared with 2.3 million tonnes in the same period of June, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.

Urals loadings from Ust-Luga were set at 0.5 million tonnes for July 1-10, while exports from Primorsk were at 1.6 million tonnes.

Urals exports from Ust-Luga were set to fall in the third quarter to 2.8 million tonnes.

Urals and Siberian Light crude oil exports from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk port were set at 0.84 million tonnes for July 1-10 compared with 0.83 million tonnes planned for the same period in June, the preliminary schedule showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software