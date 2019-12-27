Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports set to rise by 9% in Jan. 20/Dec. 19: preliminary schedule

Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports are set to rise to 5.9 million tonnes in January from 5.4 million tonnes in the December plan, a preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

On a daily basis Urals loadings from Baltic ports will rise by 9% in January compared to December, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk in January are planned at 2.12 million tonnes compared to 2.07 million tonnes in December, according to the document.

The Urals loading plan issue was expected on Dec. 25, but was delayed due to a stand-off over Russian oil supplies to Belarus in 2020. The countries continued to negotiate the issue and adjustments could be made to the preliminary loading plan next week, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)