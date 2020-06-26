Urals loadings from Baltic ports set to fall in July, provisional plan says

Urals oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports have been set at 2.5 million tonnes for July, down from 4.4 million tonnes planned for June, according to the preliminary loading plan seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Urals and Siberian Light oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have been set at 1.31 million tonnes for July, compared to 1.28 million tonnes in the June plan, the document showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)