Urals oil exports from Baltic ports June 1-5 set to fall 22% mth/month

Russian Urals oil exports from Baltic ports are set to decline to 700,000 tonnes for June 1-5 from 900,000 million tonnes for May 1-5, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.

Combined Urals exports from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga will decline by 22% in June 1-5 compared to May 1-5, Reuters calculations showed.

Siberian light and Urals oil loading plan from Novorossiisk for June 1-5 were set at 300,000 tonnes, up from 220,000 tonnes for May 1-5.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)