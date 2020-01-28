Urals oil Feb loadings from Baltic ports edge up -preliminary schedule

Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports are set at 6.1 million tonnes in February compared to 6.5 million tonnes in January, a preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.

On a daily basis Urals loadings from Baltic ports will rise by 0.3% due to fewer days in February, Reuters calculations show.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk in February are set at 2.18 million tonnes compared to 2.12 million tonnes in January plan, the schedule showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)