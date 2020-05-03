Urals oil loadings from Baltic ports revised up to 4.7 mln T in May -traders

Russia’s Urals crude loading plan from Baltic ports in May has been revised up by 0.4 million tonnes to 4.7 million tonnes as companies divert volumes from domestic refineries to export markets amid sluggish fuel demand in Russia, traders said.

The Urals provisional loading schedule emerged on April 24, showing Russia planned to halve supplies in May after agreeing to reduce output under a global deal.

Russia’s Rosneft will load two 100,000-tonne cargoes of Urals from Primorsk on May 24-25 and from Ust-Luga on May 27-28.

Gazpromneft and Lukoil will load one extra cargo each from Primorsk port on May 19-20 and 29-30 respectively, traders said.

Higher Urals supplies seen for May may put pressure on Urals differentials, which have recently improved to a premium against dated Brent, traders said.

Russia’s oil producers are adjusting domestic supply and export plans on a daily basis as the market is changing quickly, which may result in cargo cancellations as well as top ups to the plan, traders said.

European refiners including Russian ones are trying to slash May throughputs due to weak fuel demand and lack of storage.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova; Editing by Mark Potter)