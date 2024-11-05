Urgent Need for Updated Medical Guide for Ships to Enhance Onboard Healthcare

Marine Medical Solutions, a key player in maritime healthcare, is raising awareness to the urgent need for an updated edition of the International Medical Guide for Ships, last published in May 2007. This guide, essential for providing medical care onboard ships, serves as the primary reference for pharmacies that supply the list of essential medicines for seafarers.

Doctor Jens Tülsner, CEO of Marine Medical Solutions, has raised concerns about the outdated nature of the guide, emphasising that advancements in medicine over the past 15 years have not been reflected in the current recommendations. He said: “The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has not updated the guide since 2007, which means that the list of essential medicines onboard ships may not include the latest and most effective treatments available today.”

In the meantime, flag states and organizations have become active in order to achieve progress in this area: For example, the Maritime Medical Service of the German flag has published a completely revised version of the “Maritime Medical Handbook” for ships flying the German flag in 2019 / 2020 (German / English version), including adaptations of the medical equipment on board. In 2023 the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has provided a new handbook aimed at improving onboard medical care. None of them have been adopted by the IMO.

Doctor Tülsner believes that incorporating the expertise of medical professionals in the creation and regular updating of the essential medicines list would significantly enhance the healthcare provided to seafarers.

He explained: “The shipping industry has seen tremendous advancements in medical technology and pharmaceutical options since 2007. Yet, without regular updates from the IMO, seafarers are at risk of not receiving the most effective care. A doctor’s insight is crucial in ensuring that the medical supplies onboard are not only adequate but also improved for current medical standards.”

Doctor Tülsner urges the IMO to consider more frequent revisions to the International Medical Guide for Ships and to involve healthcare professionals in the process. Doctor Tülsner said: “By updating the guide and ensuring that it reflects modern medical practices, we can provide better support and care for seafarers, who often face challenging and isolated conditions at sea.”

Whilst being aware of activities in getting the STCW regulations updated and the interdependency of both areas there is a need to get started,” adds Doctor Tülsner. “The more as most flag states and shipping companies consider the IMO guidelines as the gold standard.”

Marine Medical Solutions, part of OneCare Group, continues to advocate for improved healthcare standards in the maritime industry, believing that updated and medically sound guidelines are essential for the safety and wellbeing of all seafarers.

Source: Marine Medical Solutions