US 2018-19 soybean exports down 4% from May estimate on US-China trade tension

US-origin soybean exports in the 2018-19 marketing year (September-August) was seen down 4% on May estimate to 46.26 million mt due to the ongoing of US-China trade dispute, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

For the week ending May 30, US 2018-19 soybean export commitments (outstanding sales plus accumulated exports) to China totaled 13.6 million mt, down 53% year on year, USDA data showed.

US is the world’s second-largest soybean exporter, while China is the biggest soybean importer, accounting for over 60% of global purchases.

Last July, China put an additional 25% import tariff on US-origin soybeans in response to tariffs the US had placed on Chinese goods. As a result, US soybean exports to China from October to March fell 78% year on year to 5.2 million mt, as Chinese buyers looked to South America.

In the 2018-19 marketing year, total US-origin soybean export commitments to the world were set at 46.7 million mt, down 16% on year, according to the USDA data, released Tuesday.

Accumulated US soybean exports in 2018-19 marketing year were at 34.9 million mt, a 25% fall year on year, data showed.

Accumulated US-origin soybean exports to China were at 6.9 million mt, down 74% year on year, as the US-China trade tension continues, the agency said.

Shipments of US-origin soybean to the rest of the world were at 21 million mt, up 20% year on year as European Union started importing more soybeans from US, the USDA said.

Amid the ongoing US-China trade dispute, China turned to Brazil for soybean purchases, replacing the US, sources said.

Due to the trade dispute with China, US soybean has been trading at a discount to the Brazilian beans, making it very attractive to the European Union based bean importers, sources said.

On Wednesday, Platts assessed FOB Santos (July) soybeans at $365.25/mt and FOB Paranagua (July) soybeans at $363.41/mt, while FOB New Orleans (July) soybeans were assessed at $342.45/mt.

The market share of US-origin soybeans in the EU was 63.2% so far in 2018/19, with 8.7 million mt sale to date, while Brazil’s sold 4 million mt in the same period, which amounts to 29.7% share, according to the latest report released by the European Commission.

In 2018-19, Brazil is seen to be the top soybean exporter with 78.5 million mt of sales, up 3% year on year, the data showed.

GLOBAL SOYBEAN OUTLOOK 2019-20

In 2019-20, Brazil and US will continue to be the main global soybean suppliers accounting for nearly 85% of global trade, while China is projected to remain the leader in global soy imports at 58% of total purchases, the USDA said.

China soybean imports in 2019-20 are projected up 2.3% on year to 87 million mt, it said.

Global soybean production in 2019-20 is forecast to reach 355.4 million mt, a 2% year-on-year decline, as US soy harvest is estimated to decline due to low prices, high carry-over, weather issues, and uncertainty over trade with China, the USDA said.

Brazil is expected to be the leading soybean exporter in 2019-20 with 75 million mt sales due to the preferential access to Chinese market amid the US-China trade dispute, the USDA said.

Source: Platts