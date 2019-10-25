US allows oil traders to wind down deals with sanctions-hit Cosco until December 20

Oil traders now have about two months to wind down operations with China’s sanctions-hit Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian), according to a license issued Thursday by the US Treasury Department.

The September 25 sanctions against two Cosco affiliates rocked the VLCC market, driving up freight rates as traders that had booked Cosco tankers immediately dropped those charters and scrambled to secure alternate tonnage.

Treasury’s license says companies must wind down existing deals by December 20. The leeway does not apply to Cosco’s other sanctioned affiliate, Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management.

Cosco Shipping controls more than 5% of the global VLCC fleet, but fewer than half its ships were sanctioned. VLCC freight rates have fallen sharply since the initial post-sanctions spike, as charterers booked different ships and the market digested which Costco vessels were off limits.

The cost of booking a VLCC sailing out of the US Gulf Coast has tanked more than 45% since October 14, when freight reached a peak of $21 million for ships discharging in China, coming under pressure as the industry continues to adjusts to new market norms and charterers work to drive prices lower.

S&P Global Platts was last hearing VLCC freight rates talked for the USGC-China route around $11.5 million Thursday morning, steady from Wednesday’s assessment.

Despite the sharp drop in rates over the past two weeks, freight remains above the lump sum $9.5 million seen September 27, which at that point was the highest mark since Platts began assessing the USGC-China route in March 2018.

The US leveled sanctions against the Cosco affiliates for continuing to trade oil with Iran, Treasury said September 25.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the companies “knowingly transported oil from Iran contrary to United States sanctions. We’re telling China and all nations: know that we will sanction every violation of sanctionable activity.”

Source: Platts