US Atlantic Coast imports of WAF crude oil made difficult on wide Brent/WTI spread, FOB

US Atlantic Coast imports of West African crude oil are expected to decline due to harsh arbitrage conditions made difficult by the large premium of ICE Brent futures over WTI, as well as strong premiums for WAF grades.

Traders tracking these grades exported in the US expect WAF imports to the USAC to fall to virtually zero.

The USAC from May to August imported an average of roughly 24 million barrels a month, of which 8.7 million were from West Africa, data from the Energy Information Agency compiled by S&P Global Platts showed.

“The arbitrage of WAF grades into the US is fully closed,” a trader said.

Although negligible in outright terms, WAF arrivals in the region in the four months sampled compared to all foreign imports reached as high as 45.4% in June and as low as 19.8% in July.

Nigerian grades tend to make up 40% of WAF imports and Angolan 20%, the rest coming from smaller more regional grades.

Traders lose money in buying basis Dated Brent and selling basis WTI, implying the arbitrage only becomes possible when local buyers are able to cover the cost of conversion by bidding above, something which prompts them to look at alternatives when the spread is high.

The Brent/WTI spread closed at minus $10/b Monday last week, its highest level since mid-June, data from the InterContinental Exchange showed.

Cargo premiums basis FOB have also made the arbitrage difficult.

Healthy refinery margins in Europe and Chinese demand for Angola helped premiums reach fresh highs towards the end of the summer.

An increased cost of crude at loading will also push the overall price higher for delivery into the US.

Lastly, at a time when everything is becoming more expensive, US refiners are scheduled to enter seasonal maintenance throughout October, taking away the demand for foreign crudes.

