Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / US bank credit rose last week, while commercial and industrial loans fell -Fed data

US bank credit rose last week, while commercial and industrial loans fell -Fed data

in World Economy News 10/07/2023

Bank credit for U.S. commercial banks expanded slightly in the last week of June, even as commercial and industrial lending ticked down, Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

Bank credit rose to $17.31 trillion in the week ending June 28, from $17.29 trillion a week earlier, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

On a seasonally adjusted basis credit contracted slightly, but in both data series bank credit ended the month up compared with the first week of June.

Commercial and industrial lending, an indication of activity among small and medium-sized businesses, cooled to $2.77 trillion, from $2.78 trillion.

Trends in bank loans are a gauge of economic momentum, and year-over-year growth has slowed sharply since last year as the Fed raised interest rates and credit has tightened.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software