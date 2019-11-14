US became net petroleum exporter in September

September marked the first month in recorded history that the US exported more total crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, according to preliminary data and model estimates released by the US Energy Information Administration.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA said that the US became of net exporter of petroleum in September, exporting 140,000 b/d of total petroleum and other liquids after importing 850,000 b/d in August.

“If confirmed in survey-collected monthly data, it would be the first time the United States exported more petroleum than it imported since EIA records began in 1949,” EIA said in the report.

US net imports of petroleum peaked at 13.44 million b/d in August 2006, according to the EIA, but have fallen steadily as US oil output has climbed to record levels. By the end of 2020, EIA forecasts the US will export nearly 1.5 million b/d of petroleum and other liquids.

The US remains a net importer of crude oil with 3.44 million b/d of net imports in September. US net imports of crude will average 4 million b/d this year, down from 5.72 million b/d in 2018, but will climb slightly to 4.09 million b/d in 2020, EIA said.

SUPPLY

US crude oil output will average a record 13.03 million b/d this month, crossing the 13 million b/d threshold a month earlier than expected as domestic production climbs to 13.41 million by November 2020, EIA said.

While EIA said it expects US crude oil production to grow faster than forecast a month earlier, overall production growth will be slow compared to recent years. For example, EIA forecasts US oil output to increase by 380,000 b/d over the next year, compared to 1.03 million b/d of growth from November 2018 to November 2019 and 1.93 million b/d of growth from November 2017 to November 2018.

Overall, EIA forecasts US crude oil production to average 12.29 million b/d this year, up from 10.99 million in 2018 and 30,000 b/d more than the agency forecast last month for 2019. EIA forecasts US crude output to average 13.29 million b/d in 2020, up 120,000 b/d from last month’s forecast for 2020.

OPEC oil production increased by 1.33 million b/d month on month to 29.52 million b/d in October as Saudi Arabia restored output hit by the Abqaiq attack, EIA said.

Saudi Arabia pumped 9.8 million b/d in October, up from 8.5 million b/d.

“A number of indications suggest that some of the supply- and demand-side risks that affected oil market participants in the third quarter have begun to diminish,” the report said, pointing to the restored Saudi production and some indications that concerns about lower economic growth may be receding.

Iraq and the UAE each pumped an additional 50,000 b/d in October, bringing their output to 4.7 million b/d for Iraq and 3.2 million b/d for UAE, EIA said.

Ecuador saw the sharpest month-on-month drop, with output falling 90,000 b/d to 450,000 b/d in October, according to EIA estimates, as a result of protests against the cancellation of fuel subsidies and other austerity measures.

Sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela both had steady October production, with Iran at 2.1 million b/d and Venezuela at 650,000 b/d, EIA said.

EIA now expects OPEC oil production to average 29.8 million b/d in 2019 and 29.52 million b/d in 2020.

PRICES

EIA’s crude oil price forecasts remained relatively unchanged from last month.

Brent spot prices are forecast to average $63.59/b in 2019 and $60.10/b in 2020, 22 cents and 17 cents higher, respectively, from last month’s forecast.

EIA forecasts WTI to average $56.45/b in 2019 and $54.60/b in 2020, 19 cents and 17 cents higher, respectively, from last month’s forecast.

