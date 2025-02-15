US business inventories post first drop in nine months

U.S. business inventories fell for the first time in nine months in December as strong domestic demand depleted stocks at retailers and wholesalers.

Inventories dropped 0.2%, the first decline since March, after gaining 0.1% in November, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories, a key component of gross domestic product, being unchanged.

Inventories increased 2.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. Inventories are the most volatile component of GDP. Private inventory investment was a big drag on GDP in the fourth quarter, restricting economic growth to a 2.3% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.1% pace in the July-September quarter

Retail inventories decreased 0.4% rather than 0.3%, as estimated in an advance report published last month. They edged up 0.1% in November.

Motor vehicle inventories declined 1.1% instead of the previously reported 1.2%. They dropped 0.8% in November.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, slipped 0.1%, instead of increasing 0.2% as previously reported. They increased 0.6% in November.

Wholesale inventories decreased 0.5% in December, while stocks at manufacturers increased 0.4%.

Business sales increased 0.8% in December after rising 0.6% in November. At December’s sales pace, it would take 1.35 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.37 months in November.

Source: Reuters