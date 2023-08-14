US Cash Grains-Corn processor basis steady-lower, soy crusher bids mixed

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 14/08/2023

Spot basis bids for corn delivered to processors around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Friday, while bids at soybean processors around the region were mixed.

* Basis bids for corn and soybeans at interior and river elevators were mostly unchanged as futures fell and farmer sales remained limited.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts in a monthly report on Friday. But futures prices fell as the agency also trimmed its demand view and as improving Midwest weather was seen stabilizing and possibly improving crop conditions.

* The spot corn basis bid at a processing plant in Blair, Nebraska, narrowed by 5 cents a bushel.

* A large soybean processor in Decatur, Illinois cut its spot basis bid by 20 cents a bushel on Friday after lifting the bid by 20 cents earlier in the week. But a soy processor in Des Moines, Iowa, raised its spot basis bid by 30 cents a bushel.

* Soybean crush rates remained constrained as some processing plants are down for seasonal maintenance. The National Oilseed Processors Association will release its July crush report on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect NOPA to report a modest increase in crushings in July after a nine-month low in June.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

Current Previous
ELEVATORS Bid Bid
Chicago, Illinois
Corn processors +70 + U +70 + U UNC
Corn elevators +75 + U +75 + U UNC
Soybean elevators +30 + X +30 + X UNC
Wheat elevators -20 + U -20 + U UNC
Wheat processors -40 + U -40 + U UNC
Decatur IL corn +70 + U +70 + U UNC
Decatur IL soybeans +120 + X +140 + X DN 20
Burns Harbor IN corn UNQ UNQ UNC
Burns Harbor IN soy UNQ UNQ UNC
Lafayette IN soy +95 + X +95 + X UNC
Toledo OH (port)
Corn +40 + U +40 + U UNC
Soy +0 + X +0 + X UNC
SRW wheat -38 + U -38 + U UNC
Davenport IA (river)
Corn +0 + U +0 + U UNC
Soy +35 + X +35 + X UNC
Evansville IN (rail)
15-car CSX corn +90 + U +90 + U UNC
Cincinnati OH (rail)
3-car corn UNQ UNQ UNC
Hereford TX corn +160 + U +160 + U UNC
Columbus OH (rail)
3-car corn +78 + U +78 + U UNC
Morris IL (river)
Corn +0 + U +0 + U UNC
Soybeans +50 + X +50 + X UNC
Fort Worth TX corn +160 + U +160 + U UNC
Blair NE corn +100 + U +105 + U DN 5
Council Bluffs, IA (elevator)
Corn +60 + U +60 + U UNC
Soy +1 + X +1 + X UNC
Des Moines IA soy +60 + X +30 + X UP 30
Sioux City IA soy +10 + X +10 + X UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted,

NC =Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July, Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

