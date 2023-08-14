US Cash Grains-Corn processor basis steady-lower, soy crusher bids mixed

Spot basis bids for corn delivered to processors around the U.S. Midwest were steady to lower on Friday, while bids at soybean processors around the region were mixed.

* Basis bids for corn and soybeans at interior and river elevators were mostly unchanged as futures fell and farmer sales remained limited.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts in a monthly report on Friday. But futures prices fell as the agency also trimmed its demand view and as improving Midwest weather was seen stabilizing and possibly improving crop conditions.

* The spot corn basis bid at a processing plant in Blair, Nebraska, narrowed by 5 cents a bushel.

* A large soybean processor in Decatur, Illinois cut its spot basis bid by 20 cents a bushel on Friday after lifting the bid by 20 cents earlier in the week. But a soy processor in Des Moines, Iowa, raised its spot basis bid by 30 cents a bushel.

* Soybean crush rates remained constrained as some processing plants are down for seasonal maintenance. The National Oilseed Processors Association will release its July crush report on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect NOPA to report a modest increase in crushings in July after a nine-month low in June.

Basis values are quoted against CBOT futures in cts/bu:

Current Previous ELEVATORS Bid Bid Chicago, Illinois Corn processors +70 + U +70 + U UNC Corn elevators +75 + U +75 + U UNC Soybean elevators +30 + X +30 + X UNC Wheat elevators -20 + U -20 + U UNC Wheat processors -40 + U -40 + U UNC Decatur IL corn +70 + U +70 + U UNC Decatur IL soybeans +120 + X +140 + X DN 20 Burns Harbor IN corn UNQ UNQ UNC Burns Harbor IN soy UNQ UNQ UNC Lafayette IN soy +95 + X +95 + X UNC Toledo OH (port) Corn +40 + U +40 + U UNC Soy +0 + X +0 + X UNC SRW wheat -38 + U -38 + U UNC Davenport IA (river) Corn +0 + U +0 + U UNC Soy +35 + X +35 + X UNC Evansville IN (rail) 15-car CSX corn +90 + U +90 + U UNC Cincinnati OH (rail) 3-car corn UNQ UNQ UNC Hereford TX corn +160 + U +160 + U UNC Columbus OH (rail) 3-car corn +78 + U +78 + U UNC Morris IL (river) Corn +0 + U +0 + U UNC Soybeans +50 + X +50 + X UNC Fort Worth TX corn +160 + U +160 + U UNC Blair NE corn +100 + U +105 + U DN 5 Council Bluffs, IA (elevator) Corn +60 + U +60 + U UNC Soy +1 + X +1 + X UNC Des Moines IA soy +60 + X +30 + X UP 30 Sioux City IA soy +10 + X +10 + X UNC

NOTE: 0 = option price, UNC = Unchanged, UNQ = Unquoted,

NC =Not comparable, DP = Delayed Price, N/A = Not available,

F = January, H = March, K = May, N = July, Q = August, U = September, X = November, Z = December

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)