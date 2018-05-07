US clean tanker traffic into Mexico ebbs on Salina Cruz refinery restart

Clean tanker traffic from the US to Mexico in April fell more than 30% from March, according to Platts trade-flow software cFlow, a drop US market sources attribute to the restart of Pemex’s Salina Cruz refinery, the largest in Mexico.

All 28 units at Salina Cruz, on the Pacific Coast in Oaxaca state, have been restarted and were processing about 248,000 b/d, state Pemex said in mid-April. The refinery has a nameplate capacity of 330,000 b/d. The last time the refinery produced close to the 250,000 b/d level was January 2017 and Pemex has said it hopes to process around 260,000 b/d at Salina Cruz in May. Trading sources at Pemex and a spokesman at the company did not respond to emails seeking comment on current Salina Cruz production levels.

Data from SENER, Mexico’s Energy Secretariat, shows Salina Cruz’s output averaged 146,192 b/d in March, about half the average of March 2017. This year’s substantial Salina Cruz output increase between March and April appears to have put a noticeable dent in the amount of clean tanker traffic arriving in Mexico from the US, according to both USGC and USWC sources.

The reduced ship traffic “definitely has something to do with [refinery restarts] in Mexico,” said a USWC refined product source. A US Gulf Coast gasoline trader said he “100%” agreed that the Salina Cruz restart reduced US ship traffic to Mexico, adding that improving output from Pemex’s Madero refinery also contributed to this trend. SENER data show the Madero refinery produced 7,280 b/d of gasoline in March after making none in February.

“With Salina Cruz back to almost 100% of production compared to Q1 2017, you see reduced flows from the Gulf for sure,” the Gulf Coast trader said.

This take on the market is supported by Platts cFlow data, which shows that USGC clean tanker tonnage sent to Mexico totaled 1.27 million dwt over the course of April, which was about 18%, or 296,000 dwt, below March.

The USGC trader continued that context for Salina Cruz production is important.

“Even now, after the latest restarts, gasoline production is down 25% to 30% year over year” for Mexico as a whole, which means the country’s gasoline demand remains heavily dependent on imports, the trader said. SENER data agrees with this statement, showing that Mexico produced an average of 222,000 b/d of gasoline in March, down about 27% year on year.

WEST COAST

Though the US Gulf Coast has historically been Mexico’s most important source of American-made refined products in terms of absolute volume, the West Coast has emerged as an increasingly important origin. Platts data shows that gasoline sent from the USWC to Mexico’s Pacific Coast was competitive with gasoline from the USGC bound for the same destination over February, but the tendency changed in March and April as the USGC became the cheaper option. The same data shows diesel fuel followed a similar pattern.

In spite of these economics, a second West Coast source said refined product shipments from the USWC to Mexico remains active irrespective of the end of some refinery turnarounds in Mexico.

“Well, active is normal now,” the sources said, qualifying that he only follows the cargo flows and not their volumes. He added he has been seeing active cargo activity from East Asia, specifically from South Korea and China, into Mexico and South America. This lines up with March customs data from China, which shows that country sent more than 115,000 b/d of gasoline to Mexico after sending none either in February or the prior March.

In this context, Platts cFlow data shows reduced ship traffic to Mexico from the USWC in April. During that month, two clean ships made that voyage with a combined tonnage of just over 100,000 dwt. This was less than a quarter of the ship traffic seen in March, which amounted to more than 424,000 dwt, Platts cFlow data showed.

The lower refined product shipments to Mexico in April could also be attributed to lower production in Southern California amid seasonal refinery maintenance, according to a third West Coast source.

“It would make sense because of turnaround activity in Southern California — less product to export during turnarounds,” he said. Most West Coast refined product exports to Mexico, with the exception of diesel, are coming out of Southern California.

Los Angeles-area refineries recently in turnaround include Andeavor’s 355,170 b/d Carson refinery, the largest in the region; Chevron’s 269,000 b/d El Segundo refinery; and Phillips 66’s 139,000 Wilmington refinery.

During the four-week period from March 31 through April 27, West Coast refinery utilization was at nearly 88.63%, according to US Energy Information Administration data. This level was nearly 6.23 percentage points lower compared with 94.85% during the previous four-week period in March.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mexico appears to been a key factor in explaining America’s robust Q1 gasoline exports, which have had a watermark year so far in 2018. In the third week of March, US exports breached 1 million b/d, the first time that has ever happened in Q1 according to EIA data. In the week ended April 27, gasoline exports breached 900,000 b/d, the first time that ever occurred in April of any year, the same data showed.

This trend seems like it could plausibly continue as Mexico’s demand for fuels expands and Pemex seeks to shore up its finances.

According to Pemex data, Mexico’s gasoline sales totaled 804,572 b/d in March, up from 776,783 b/d in February and up from 795,640 b/d in March 2017 while diesel sales totaled 307,574 b/d in March, up from 300,582 b/d in February but down from 341,146 b/d in March 2017.

Regardless of growing demand, Pemex CEO Carlos Trevino told Platts in April his company had renewed its focus on achieving profitability within its refining division rather than seeking to merely maximize volumetric production. “We prefer to produce or to run crude where we can optimize the profitability instead of just increasing the number,” Trevino said in an interview at the International Oil Summit in Paris.

Pemex said in a recent earnings call that its refineries collectively processed 598,000 b/d of crude oil in the first quarter of this year and that it hoped to move toward 1 million b/d by the end of the year.

But with Trevino’s statement in mind, imports from the US will be essential to meet Mexico’s refined product demand in the interim, especially if there are any unforeseen refinery snags.

Indeed, Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said in the future, for more and more American refined products, “Mexico will naturally be a destination.”

