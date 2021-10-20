US coal ship departures fall 17.9% on week: cFlow

Weekly US coal ship departures dropped 17.9% from a week ago to 32 ships in the week ended Oct. 17, cFlow, Platts trade flow software showed Oct. 19.

The ships were carrying a total 2.07 million dwt, down 22% from 2.66 million dwt in the previous week. Panama was set to receive the most US coal tonnage worldwide at 441,127 dwt, with 96.2% originating from the Gulf Coast and the remaining 3.8% coming from the Atlantic Coast.

The second-highest volume of US coal shipments was headed to Egypt at 241,712 dwt, with 75% shipped out from the Atlantic Coast and the remaining 25% coming from the Gulf Coast. Gibraltar rounded out the top three destinations for US coal worldwide at 175,975 dwt, exclusively shipped from the Gulf Coast.

Atlantic Coast

While departures from the Gulf and West coasts increased from the previous week, the number of coal ships sailing from the Atlantic Coast plummeted.

Only seven coal ships departed from the Atlantic Coast in the latest week, down 58.8% from the previous week. The ships were carrying a total of 469,613 dwt, according to cFlow. The year-to-date average for weekly Atlantic Coast coal ship departures was 13, leaving the current week at a 46.2% deficit.

Egypt was set to receive the most Atlantic Coast coal exports at 181,265 dwt. Ukraine followed with 92,576 dwt of Atlantic Coast-shipped coal destined for its shores. The Netherlands rounded out the top three destinations for Atlantic Coast coal at 81,600 mt.

Gulf Coast

Coal ship departures from the Gulf Coast increased 5% on the week to 21 ships carrying 1.38 million dwt, according to cFlow data. The year-to-date average for weekly Gulf Coast coal ship departures was 17 ships, making the current week 23.5% higher than average.

The top destination for Gulf Coast-shipped coal was Panama at 424,400 dwt. Gibraltar followed, set to receive 175,975 dwt of coal shipped from the Gulf Coast. Brazil was scheduled to receive the third-highest volume of Gulf Coast coal shipments at 129,356 dwt.

West Coast

Although West Coast coal ship departures doubled from the previous week, the region still originated the fewest coal ships nationwide at four. Those four ships were carrying a total of 224,675 dwt, according to cFlow. The year-to-date average for West Coast coal ship departures was six per week, leaving the current week at a 33.3% deficit.

Japan was the top destination for coal shipped from the West Coast, set to receive 82,076 dwt. The second-highest volume was headed for South Korea at 80,000 dwt. China was destined to receive the third-highest volume of West Coast coal shipments at 37,599 dwt.

Source: Platts