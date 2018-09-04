US Coast Guard warns Louisiana, Mississippi ports may close

The U.S. Coast Guard warned on Monday that the ports of New Orleans as well as Gulfport and Pascagoula, Mississippi, may close within 48 hours when gale force winds from Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to arrive.

The ports remained open on Monday afternoon as Gordon was gathering strength while churning toward an anticipated landfall late on Tuesday near the border between Louisiana and Mississippi.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba; ] Editing by Sandra Maler)