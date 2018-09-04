Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / US Coast Guard warns Louisiana, Mississippi ports may close

US Coast Guard warns Louisiana, Mississippi ports may close

in Port News 04/09/2018

The U.S. Coast Guard warned on Monday that the ports of New Orleans as well as Gulfport and Pascagoula, Mississippi, may close within 48 hours when gale force winds from Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to arrive.

The ports remained open on Monday afternoon as Gordon was gathering strength while churning toward an anticipated landfall late on Tuesday near the border between Louisiana and Mississippi.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba; ] Editing by Sandra Maler)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software