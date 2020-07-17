US Consumer Sentiment Dwindles in Early July Amid Surge in Infections

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. declined in early July amid an uptick in the spread of the coronavirus across the country, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday.

The preliminary estimate of the index of consumer sentiment stood at 73.2 in July compared with a 78.1 reading in June. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires had expected the indicator to come in at 77.8.

July’s decline breaks two-month straight increases in consumer sentiment, after the index plunged in April to an almost decade low as the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread lockdowns across the country. July reversed the gain recorded in June, and the indicator currently is still 25.6% lower compared to the same month a year earlier.

“Following the steepest two-month decline on record, it is not surprising that consumers need some time to reassess the likely economic impact from the coronavirus on their personal finances and on the overall economy,” said Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist.

Consumers’ assessment of the current economic conditions declined to 84.2 in July from 87.1 in June. The index of consumer expectations–which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months–fell to 66.2 from June’s 72.3.

The inflation expectations components moved higher compared with June, with consumer expecting prices to increase 3.1% next year, up from 3% in June, and 2.7% over the next five years, up from 2.5% a month earlier.

The data covers three broad areas of consumer sentiment: personal finances, business conditions, and buying conditions.

“Unfortunately, declines are more likely in the months ahead as the coronavirus spreads and causes continued economic harm, social disruptions, and permanent scarring,” Mr. Curtin said. Without any further action to stimulate consumer spending, he said, another plunge in confidence and a longer recession is likely.

The survey was conducted between June 24 and July 15 after a minimum of 500 interviews. The final reading for the month will be published July 31.

Source: Dow Jones