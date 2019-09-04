US corn inspected for export drops 73% on year, 45% on week: USDA

US corn inspected for export in the week ended August 29 totaled 355,411 mt, a 73% drop from the year-ago week, US Department of Agriculture data showed.

The total dropped 45% week on week in the most recent reporting period, according to the USDA’s weekly Federal Grain Inspection Service report.

The largest share of US grain exports inspected last week was taken by soybeans, at 57%. Wheat was second at 23%, followed by corn at 15%.

Since the 2018-19 marketing year began September 1, US corn inspected for export up to August 29, totaled 47.170 million mt, 18% below the same period in the previous marketing year and 88% of the USDA’s projection of 53.343 million mt for the 2018-19 marketing year.

The USDA cut export projections from 55.883 million mt July 11, according to the USDA monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The department has cut export projections every month since April 9, when it projected 62.233 million mt, with the exception of its last report, August 12, when its export projection for the 2018-19 marketing year was unchanged.

US export shipments were below the average weekly pace needed to reach the USDA estimate for exports in the ongoing marketing year.

US corn inspected for departure from the US Gulf Coast totaled 197,970 mt. Of that total, 153,484 was yellow corn and 44,486 mt was white corn.

The top destinations were Japan, with 48,937 mt of yellow corn; Mexico, with 23,048 mt of yellow corn and 31,500 of white corn; and Costa Rica, with 18,267 mt of yellow corn and 2,236 mt of white corn..

No US corn was inspected for departure from the US Pacific Coast.

Inspections of corn leaving the Interior region totaled 157,441 mt of only yellow corn. The top destinations were Mexico, with 146,450 mt; and Taiwan with 8,591 mt.

US corn inspected for exports is corn that has been sold and inspected during loading at export locations for shipment overseas. Traders consider the pace needed to meet the USDA projection an indicator of demand.

The outright S&P Global Platts corn CIF New Orleans in barges price for front-month delivery dropped 2 cents to $3.9875/bu in the period of August 23 to August 29, while CBOT front-month corn futures was flat at $3.5975/bu during that week.

Corn is the primary feedstock for ethanol production in the US and is the main competitor for dried distiller grains.

Source: Platts