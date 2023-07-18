US corn ratings seen rising to 57% good/excellent, soybeans to 53%

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 57% of the nation’s corn crop in a good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, up 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate among 11 analysts surveyed.

For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 53% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, also up 2 points from the previous week.

However, if realized, ratings for both crops would still be lowest for this time of year since 2012, a year of historic drought.

Beneficial rains fell in portions of the Midwest in recent days, cutting the share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area to 64% by July 11, down from 67% the prior week. A year earlier, only 30% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The United States is the world’s No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Analysts on average expected the government to rate 47% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Estimates ranged from 45% to 50% good-to-excellent.

The harvest of the U.S. winter wheat crop was seen as 57% complete, up from 46% a week ago.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by David Evans)