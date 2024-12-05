US crude oil output hit record last week, EIA data shows

U.S. crude oil production rose by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 13.513 million barrels per day in the week ended Nov 29, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

The previous weekly record for U.S. oil output was 13.50 million bpd, hit most recently in the week ended Nov 1. EIA began rounding weekly output to the nearest 1,000 bpd starting with the week ended Nov. 15, and all data prior to that was rounded to the nearest 100,000 bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)