U.S. crude and petroleum products supplied, a proxy for demand, fell by 592,000 in July to 20.12 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest level since April, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Finished motor gasoline fell by 266,000 in July to 9.01 million bpd, the lowest since April, EIA added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)