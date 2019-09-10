US crude stocks likely down 3.6 million barrels last week on lower imports

US crude inventories likely fell 3.6 million barrels last week on a drop in imports, continuing a trend that has largely been in place since early June, according to an S&P Global Platts analysis.

A 3.6 million-barrel draw would put US inventories at roughly 419.4 million barrels, a slightly deficit to the five-year average, based on the most recent US Energy Information Administration data. Crude stocks have fallen 62 million barrels since early June, when inventories were at an 8.4% surplus to the five-year average, as refiners have maintained high runs.

Analysts surveyed by Platts were looking for refiners to have cut operations by 0.75 percentage points to 94.05% of capacity.

While gasoline crack spreads have fallen recently, US refining margins remain strong, driven by diesel prices and relatively inexpensive crude supply. This should encourage those refiners not bringing units down for fall maintenance to maintain high runs.

The Midwest coking margin for Western Canadian Select has averaged $16.05/b so far in September, while the US Gulf Coast coking margin for Mars crude has averaged $8.85/b.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

Imports were seen falling. According to US Customs data, waterborne crude imports averaged roughly 2.4 million b/d last week, driven primarily by declines from Colombia, Ecuador and Nigeria.

Some crude imports may have been delayed by Hurricane Dorian. While the hurricane did not move into the US Gulf Coast, it did slowly make its way through the Caribbean and up the US East Coast last week, and may have delayed trans-Atlantic vessel movements.

US crude production is expected to remain steady at around 12.4 million b/d, and US crude exports are expected to be little changed on the week, according to S&P Global Platts cFlow ship tracking software.

The arbitrage for US light crudes into Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean remains open, according to Platts Analytics calculations. While the arbitrage for US light crudes into Asia remains open, the arbitrage for heavier grades, such as Mars, is closed.

DORIAN DENTS DEMAND

Analysts were looking for US gasoline stocks to have fallen 1.4 million barrels last week, and US distillate stocks to have risen 220,000 barrels.

Gasoline production likely fell as refiners shaved back runs, although demand is expected to have weakened as well as the summer vacation season has come to an end. Retail level consumption likely rose in the US Southeast prior to the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, but the storm was expected to have caused a net drop in consumption as the storm curtailed normal driving activities.

According to Platts Analytics, Dorian likely caused a 65,000 b/d drop in gasoline demand through the week, and a 25,000 b/d drop in distillate demand.

While the US is well-supplied with gasoline, distillate inventories have tightened, particularly on the USGC, and on the US Atlantic Coast, which is supportive for the New York-delivered NYMEX ULSD contract.

USAC combined low and ultra low sulfur diesel stocks the week ending August 30 at 40.8 million barrels were 9.5% below the five-year average, the EIA data shows.

Source: Platts