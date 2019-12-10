US crude stocks likely lower last week, while refined products build

US crude inventories likely fell last week, while refined products inventories climbed, as refiners increased runs, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

Analysts were looking on average for crude stocks to have fallen by 2.8 million barrels, as refiners upped operations by 1 percentage point to 92.9% of capacity.

A 2.8 million-barrel draw would leave US crude stocks at 444.3 million barrels, roughly 2.4% above the five-year average, based on the most recent US Energy Information Administration data.

Crude inventories typically decline this time of year as refiners return from fall maintenance. The five-year average of the EIA data shows crude inventories falling by roughly 2.2 million barrels for the week.

US refiners have increased net crude inputs by 1.36 million b/d since the week ending October 11, the peak of fall refinery maintenance.

US crude production is expected to remain at 12.9 million b/d last week, while crude imports remain the wild card. An increase in crude imports may limit the crude draw, or even lead to a weekly inventory build.

US Census data showed higher waterborne crude imports from Colombia and Brazil last week, as well as from Iraq and West Africa.

Based on that data, S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates that crude imports climbed to 6.8 million b/d, up from the 6 million b/d figure reported by the EIA for the week ending November 29.

US crude exports should hold steady, with Platts cFlow trade flow data showing around 2.8 million b/d of waterborne crude exported from the US Gulf Coast last week.

With refiners upping runs, gasoline and distillate inventories were expected to have risen last week. Analysts were on average looking for gasoline stocks to climb 3.3 million barrels and distillate stocks to rise 2 million barrels.

At 229.4 million barrels the week ending November 29, US gasoline stocks were roughly on par with the five-year high for the week, EIA data showed.

Stocks are less than a million barrels under the five-year high on the US Atlantic Coast, and additional builds may prove bearish for the New York-delivered NYMEX RBOB contract.

The February RBOB crack spread against ICE Brent was trading at around $5.38/b Monday afternoon, up from $4.67/b December 4, but down from $8.02/b November 26, pressured lower by recent stock builds.

Distillate stocks are tight by comparison, even as refiners focus on boosting output. USAC distillate stocks at 39.2 million barrels the week ending November 29 were 24% below the five-year average, EIA data shows.

