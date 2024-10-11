US DATA: EIA says US imports of Canadian crude hit eight-week low

US imports of Canadian crude averaged 3.499 million b/d for the week ending Oct. 2, Energy Information Administration data showed Oct. 9. This was a 300,000 b/d decrease from the previous period and the lowest level for Canadian imports since they averaged 3.478 million b/d for the week ending Aug. 8.

The imports for the week ending Oct. 2 are below the year-to-date average of 3.776 million b/d, and was a 45,000 b/d decrease from the 3.544 million b/d from this period last year. Imports over the four-week period ending Oct. 4 Averaged 3.841 million b/d.

The imports represent the third smallest weekly number reported by the EIA since TMX came online back in May. Since the return of TMX, there have been increased US imports of Canadian crude This Includes the highest and second highest levels ever reported by the EIA, with 4.418 million b/d and 4.364 million b/d reported for the weeks ending July 12 and July 19, respectively.

Source: Platts