US DATA: Soybean export inspections rise 28% on week

The volume of US soybeans inspected for export in the week that ended January 30 totaled 1.356 million mt, up 28% from the previous week’s adjusted volume and up 24% compared with the year-ago week, US Department of Agriculture data showed Monday.

Total export inspections for the marketing year, which started September 1, have now reached 26.595 million mt, which is 23.3% above the year-ago figure. The total export inspections now represent 55% of the USDA’s estimate for the entire marketing year, which will end August 31, 2020.

The top destinations for soybeans inspected for export in the most recent week were China with 552,523 mt, the Netherlands with 205,630 mt and Spain with 118,511 mt.

US soybeans inspected for export are soybeans that have been sold and are inspected during loading at export locations for shipment overseas.

US soybeans inspected for export (mt)



Source: Platts