US data: Wheat net export sales up 90% on week at 659,720 mt

US net export sales of wheat rose 90% on the week and 71% on the year to 659,720 mt for the week-ended July 18, US Department of Agriculture data showed Thursday. The new marketing year for US wheat began on June 1.

Top destinations for the weekly export sales were Japan on 143,300 mt, Mexico on 91,300 mt, Nigeria on 62,800 mt, Thailand with 60,000 mt, Italy on 40,000 mt, and Indonesia on 37,000 mt. Export sales of 105,300 mt were made to an unknown destination during the week.

In the week-ended July 18, the USDA reported physical wheat exports of 496,051 mt, up 73.2% on week, and 21.2% on year. Physical exports are shipments of reportable commoditiesexported against sales.

Physical exports between the start of the marketing year and July 18 were 30.5% higher on the year at 3.41 million mt.

Total commitments — cumulative exports plus outstanding sales — were up 25% year on year at 8.52 million mt, according to the data.

The total commitments now represent almost 33% of the USDA’s estimated exports of 25.86 million mt for 2019-20.

Net export sales reflect new sales and are considered to be a more accurate indicator than physical exports.

Source: Platts