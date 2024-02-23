US destroys Houthi drones, missiles in Yemen and Red Sea, military says

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 23/02/2024

The U.S. military said on Friday it had destroyed Houthi drones and anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen and the Red Sea after determining they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships.

The strikes hit four drones and two cruise missiles that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, the military’s Central Command said. The military also shot down three Houthi one-way attack drones near commercial ships operating in the Red Sea, it said.

The strikes were conducted on Thursday and Friday, the Central Command said. There was no damage to any ships, it added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Rami Ayyub)

